South Dublin Taekwondo shine on international stage

SOUTH Dublin Taekwondo impressed on the international stage last weekend, as its advanced fighting squad delivered a series of strong performances at a major two-day competition in Manchester.

Held at the National Cycling Centre, the event attracted athletes from across the globe, all competing for valuable World and European ranking points.

South Dublin Taekwondo fielded a mix of experienced competitors and emerging talent, with both groups making their mark.

Among the standout results, Dyzile Chin Estrada secured silver in the junior -44kg division, while Bobby Fowler also claimed silver in the junior male +78kg category.

Bronze medals went to Anna Mahesh in the junior female -52kg division and Sorena Shiravani in the cadet male -33kg category, with both athletes earning their first international ranking medals.

The team’s success follows an intensive training period at their headquarters in the Arena Shopping Centre in Tallaght.

They were led at the youth event by Club coaches and founders Robert Taaffe and Niamh Buffini, with additional detailed support from coach Leroy Nsilu Dilandu during preparations and Cyrus Shiravani, who assisted with team coordination and coaching his son Sorena to Bronze at the event.