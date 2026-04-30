Tesco approved planning for alterations to retail unit at The Cuckoo’s Nest

TESCO Ireland has been approved planning for alterations of a retail unit at The Cuckoo’s Nest Public House, Greenhills Road in Tallaght.

The plans comprise of an external bin store and plant enclosure, the provision of an ancillary off-licence sales area of 21 sq m within the permitted retail unit.

Also included are minor external alterations to the Greenhills Road, shopfront, elevation to include an automatic sliding entrance door, signage and vinyl window coverings.