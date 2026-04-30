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Tesco approved planning for alterations to retail unit at The Cuckoo’s Nest
The Cuckoo’s Nest on Greenhills Road

Tesco approved planning for alterations to retail unit at The Cuckoo’s Nest

Echo StaffApril 30, 2026 9:38 am

TESCO Ireland has been approved planning for alterations of a retail unit at The Cuckoo’s Nest Public House, Greenhills Road in Tallaght.

The plans comprise of an external bin store and plant enclosure, the provision of an ancillary off-licence sales area of 21  sq m within the permitted retail unit.

Also included are minor external alterations to the Greenhills Road, shopfront, elevation to include an automatic sliding entrance door, signage and vinyl window coverings.

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