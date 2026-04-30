Defendant was said to be ‘a cog in the wheel’ in fake passport case

A man and his daughter-in-law will find out next week if they will go to prison for their role in trying to obtain a fake passport for their son and husband, who has now fled the jurisdiction, reports Declan Brennan.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday heard evidence in the sentencing of Andrew Cash Senior (58), of Whitechurch Heights, Rathfarnham, and Mary Cash (35), formerly of Harpurs Lane, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, who both pleaded guilty to providing the Irish Passport Services with information or documents that were known to be false or misleading on June 12, 2019 at the Balbriggan Passport Services office.

Det Sergeant Padraig Jennings told Shaun Smyth BL, prosecuting, that red flags were raised within the passport office when an application for a passport in the name of Martin Connors was requested.

Personnel in the office were unsure whether the submitted pictures matched the applicant.

The court heard that the passport office used software to check the passport images and found that they belonged to Andrew Cash Junior, the son of Cash Snr and husband of Mary Cash.

The matter was then referred to the gardai, and an investigation took place. During the investigation, gardai noted that the passport pictures and application form had been stamped by a senior member of the gardai, who then became the focal point of the investigation.

Det Sgt Jennings told the court that a relationship between this member of the gardai and Cash Snr was discovered, and devices seized showed communication between the two, including communication on the morning that the passport pictures and application were stamped.

The senior garda, who cannot be named as he is before the courts, had also accessed the Garda Pulse database in relation to the Cash family.

The court heard that the senior garda had also “interceded” on behalf of Cash Jr., who had a number of outstanding bench warrants at the time, and they were executed in a “benign manner”.

Andrew Cash Junior is also wanted by the gardai, and a warrant is out for his arrest as he has fled the jurisdiction.

Cash Snr was arrested, detained, interviewed and entered a guilty plea in advance of his trial date.

The court heard that Mary Cash travelled to Sligo and used a false name, “Mary Connor “, and an address to obtain the birth certificate of Martin Connors.

The garda investigation could place Cash in Sligo on the day that the birth cert was obtained, and gardai also found a text message from Cash to her husband saying, “Got it”. She was arrested, detained and interviewed in November 2019.

Cash Snr has 31 prior convictions, including six from the Circuit Court. Mary Cash has ten previous convictions, three of which are from the Circuit Court for money laundering. The maximum sentence available to the court is ten years.

Mr Timothy O’Leary SC, defending Cash Snr, said his client has had no other convictions since 2020. He said he has been married for over 40 years and has seven children. He said Cash Snr is a settled Traveller who grew up in a physically abusive home and suffers from PTSD.

Counsel said Cash Snr was a “cog in the wheel” but does not want to make any excuses for his actions.

He asked the court to be as lenient as possible.

Coleman Fitzgerald SC, defending Mary Cash, said she married into the Cash family but is now separated from her husband since 2024. He said that due to tragic circumstances, she cares for her deceased sister’s three children, along with her own three children.

Counsel said that her role was small within a larger criminal enterprise and that she was doing what her husband had asked her to do.

He said she does take full responsibility for her actions.

A letter of apology from Mary Cash was handed in to the court, and she asked the court to allow her to continue her role in caring for the children, citing that she has “considerable responsibilities”.

Judge Rodrick Maguire remanded both defendants on continuing bail until April 24, when he will finalise matters.