This weeks front pages – April 30, 2026
The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.
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Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…
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‘Thrill-seeker’ driver given two years jail after high-speed chasesCourts
A “thrill-seeking” disqualified driver who led gardaí on two separate high-speed chases within four months has been jailed for two years, reports...
All-weather pitch in Greenhills butts up against bats and bird-breeding seasonNews
A controversial all-weather pitch in Greenhills has hit a roadblock – a third-party appeal was made to An Coimisiún Pleanála on the...
McHale making progress as Kimatsu UK distributorsBusiness
With their first three months as UK distributors of Komatsu completed, Rathcoole-based McHale Plant Sales reports a ‘very positive’ market introduction on...
Visually impaired woman thought man was taxi driverCourts
A man made an “idiotic decision” to pick up a visually impaired woman in his car who believed he was a taxi...
People receive treatment after incident at Citywest IPAS CentreNews
Several people received treatment in hospital for minor injuries after an incident at Citywest IPAS centre on Friday, according to the community...
AUTHOREcho Staff
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