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This weeks front pages – April 30, 2026

This weeks front pages – April 30, 2026

Echo StaffApril 30, 2026 7:49 am

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.

Support local journalism by picking up your copy or subscribing online — your community news matters.

Take a look at today’s front pages and catch up on this week’s stories…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

 

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‘Thrill-seeker’ driver given two years jail after high-speed chases

Courts

A “thrill-seeking” disqualified driver who led gardaí on two separate high-speed chases within four months has been jailed for two years, reports...

All-weather pitch in Greenhills butts up against bats and bird-breeding season

News

A controversial all-weather pitch in Greenhills has hit a roadblock – a third-party appeal was made to An Coimisiún Pleanála on the...

McHale making progress as Kimatsu UK distributors

Business

With their first three months as UK distributors of Komatsu completed, Rathcoole-based McHale Plant Sales reports a ‘very positive’ market introduction on...

Visually impaired woman thought man was taxi driver

Courts

A man made an “idiotic decision” to pick up a visually impaired woman in his car who believed he was a taxi...

People receive treatment after incident at Citywest IPAS Centre

News

Several people received treatment in hospital for minor injuries after an incident at Citywest IPAS centre on Friday, according to the community...
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