‘Thrill-seeker’ driver given two years jail after high-speed chases

A “thrill-seeking” disqualified driver who led gardaí on two separate high-speed chases within four months has been jailed for two years, reports Sonya McLean.

Josh Killeen (19), of Glenshane Crescent, Tallaght, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to endangerment on November 3, 2024. He further pleaded guilty to another count of endangerment on January 31, 2025.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen motorbike on March 9, 2025.

An investigating garda told Edward Doocey BL prosecuting that a Honda Stream and a Honda Insight were seen travelling in convoy in the Shankill area of Dublin just after midnight on November 3, 2025. Both vehicles had previously been stolen.

Gardaí advised the drivers to pull over but they refused to do so which led to a one-hour garda pursuit. Killeen was driving the black Honda Stream.

During the chase Killeen drove the vehicle against southbound traffic on the M50 which led to gardaí “standing down”. A rolling road block was put in place to protect members of the public.

Killeen continued to drive in a dangerous manner, ultimately colliding with a kerb which caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof.

The court heard that five men got out of the vehicle and a number of them ran across all six lanes of the M50. Killeen was trapped in the driver’s seat as his feet were caught under the pedals. He had to be cut out of the car and he was taken to hospital.

The following January Killeen was arrested and interviewed but counsel said “nothing came out of the interview”. He was charged in January 2025.

Later that same January Killeen was again involved in a high-speed garda chase in the Sallynoggin area of Dublin. He was on bail for the previous offence at this time.

Gardaí had been alerted to the theft of a van from a homeowner when they spotted the van travelling at excessive speed at 2.15am. They attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over which led to the gardaí following it.

Mr Doocey BL prosecuting said that during this pursuit the driver broke two sets of red lights and was travelling at speeds of 120 km per hour in a 50 km per hour zone. He also travelled on the wrong side of the road against traffic.

The van again travelled on the M50 at speed against traffic before gardaí lost sight of it.

It was later found parked at a ditch on the M50. The garda air support and dog unit were called in to assist in locating the driver. Killeen was found hiding in dense thorn bushes. No one else had been in the van.

Killeen was arrested and searched and a large knife was found in his pocket. He was interviewed but again Mr Doocey said nothing of evidential value came out of those interviews.

The court heard that Killeen was caught standing beside a stolen motorbike in March 2025.

The bike had been stolen from Tallaght earlier that night and gardaí had spotted two men, with their faces covered, travelling at high speeds.

The pair evaded the gardaí but Killeen and another man were caught standing beside the same bike a short time later.

Killeen was arrested and cautioned but nothing of evidential value came out of the subsequent interviews with gardaí. The bike was returned to its owner.

Killeen has five previous convictions including dangerous driving and unauthorised taking of a vehicle. He had been disqualified from driving at the time of these offences.

Sarah-Jane O’Callaghan BL, defending, said her client was born addicted to drugs by virtue of his mother’s addiction. She later died and his grandmother and aunts have helped rear him.

She said Killeen has severe development language disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dyslexia. She said as a 14-year-old his cognitive functioning was considered to be that of a six or seven-year-old child.

She said he was supported in court by his grandmother and aunts.

“They are totally disappointed in his actions and the decisions he has made,” Ms O’Callaghan submitted to the court.

Counsel acknowledged that significant resources were used to try and catch her client and accepted that he is “very fortunate that no one was injured”.

Judge Orla Crowe said Killeen had been involved in “really serious dangerous driving” during which gardaí put their own lives at risks to protect the public.

She acknowledged that Killeen is remorseful and his family support himm before she commented on the amount of taxpayer’s money being used to try and protect society from this kind of criminality.

Judge Crowe accepted that there is “hope” for Killeen but said he must put an end to “what appears to be thrill-seeking behaviour”.

She imposed consecutive sentences totalling three years before she suspended the final 12 months of the term on strict conditions. Judge Crowe disqualified Killeen from driving for four years.