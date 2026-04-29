All-weather pitch in Greenhills butts up against bats and bird-breeding season

A controversial all-weather pitch in Greenhills has hit a roadblock – a third-party appeal was made to An Coimisiún Pleanála on the project’s environmental screening.

A proposed synthetic grass 3G all-weather sports pitch in Greenhills Park that proved controversial for residents is awaiting a decision from An Coimisiún Pleanála after an appeal was lodged.

South Dublin County Council plan to construct the new pitch, along with perimeter fencing, six floodlighting columns and a pavilion with team changing rooms and storage area in the park within the townlands of Greenhills and Limekilnfarm.

An Ecological Impact Assessment Determination Request was requested by Greenhills Park residents in an appeal made to An Coimisiún Pleanála in October 2025.

There were 727 submissions received in relation to the public consultation on the pitch in the months of September and October 2025.

In that consultation is a copy of an ecological impact assessment carried out by Fehily Timoney, on behalf of the local authority.

It noted minimal effects of the work on nearby habitats and animals, but did point out that bird death may occur if works took place during breeding season and that lighting proposals may effect bats in the area.

However, the EIA did also suggest that such works be carried out outside of the bird-breeding season and that the lighting be designed with the impact it could have on bats in mind.

A section of residents nearby created a group in response called Save The Green in Greenhills, and noted their opposition to the move.

Several clubs in the area had voiced support for the new pitch and described the change to their current situation as a game-changing one.

Greenhills AFC told The Echo when the most recent consultation on the pitch was live that they must travel to pitches all around South Dublin to train in winter, as far away as Tallaght, Ballyfermot, Bluebell and Lucan.

SDCC stated: “Once a decision issues, we will update councillors on next steps for the Part 8 process.

“A range of further proposals for additional all-weather pitches is currently being developed and updates on proposed locations will be presented to local councillors shortly.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.