Open call for South Dublin Live proposals

Audience members and The Maurice Lennon trio at the Old Courthouse, Rathcoole

“I COULD play here all day,” remarked Maurice Lennon on playing in the Old Courthouse in Rathcoole as part of South Dublin Live 2025.

South Dublin County Council’s Arts Office has announced an open call for South Dublin Live 2026, inviting artists, producers, organisations and community centres based in South Dublin County to submit proposals for this year’s programme.

South Dublin Live is a vibrant programme of performances across all art forms, bringing people together in local spaces throughout the county while providing a platform for artists to present their work.

The 2026 programme will feature a diverse range of indoor and outdoor events taking place from May 30 to September 18 2026.

Proposals are invited from professional performers and producers, as well as cultural organisations and community centres living and working in South Dublin County.

Applications are open to artists and producers at all stages of their careers, from emerging to established, with work that is already created and performance-ready.

The programme welcomes proposals across all performance genres, including music, dance, theatre, spectacle, circus and street arts.

A wide range of formats will be considered, from small-scale and unplugged performances to larger events, with outdoor presentations particularly encouraged.

South Dublin Live aims to support high-quality artistic work while fostering connection between artists, audiences and communities across the county.

The programme continues to prioritise accessibility, geographic spread and a rich mix of artistic disciplines.

Artscope events programmer Caroline Wynn has praised it as an “amazing opportunity” not only for artists and programmers but also for offering the public access to so many different genres of music.

The programme offers a diverse range of artists and access to interesting spaces throughout the County, and all free of charge.

Caroline concludes that it is “wonderful” to see how this initiative has developed from its first year to the embedded SDCC summer programme of events it now is.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, April 30 2026 at 4pm.

Full details and application information are available HERE.