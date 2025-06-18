Special Olympics club Speisialta celebrates 20 years going strong

Enjoying the celebrations of the Special Olympics Club in Round Tower GAA Club

SPEISIALTA Special Olympics club are celebrating 20 years going strong in Clondalkin.

The club operates out of a variety of locations including Peamount Hospital and Clondalkin Community Centre where they train football and badminton teams.

The club attracts members from a very wide area with members from Celbridge to the City Centre and everywhere in between. We spoke to spokesperson Jackie Daly.

“Some of the athletes and members who joined us were only children and they are all adults now.

‘We kind of started out when the World Special Olympic games came to Ireland in 2003.

‘There was a huge initiative afterwards to try to set up special needs clubs in localities because it was so popular and positive for the country.”

Over the years the club has faced several challenges with Covid being among the most difficult of them all.

“The club has gone through Covid like everyone else but that was a very hard time and we had to stop for a certain amount of time.

‘Over the years we’ve had athletes and volunteers pass away.”

Finances have always been a struggle for the club who have been heavily reliant on volunteer work and donations to ensure survival.

“It’s been totally and utterly dependent on the volunteers getting out there and parents. We would apply for local grants and all of that but it is not necessarily easy.

‘If anything I think they are only starting to open up again now. We always need money. Club gear would be a big outlay and we always need to get club gear.

‘For example when they go to Ireland games now next year please god someone will get selected but we’ll need sponsorship for that and if anyone gets through further for world games.

‘Then just the weekly training. The community centre in Clondalkin has been brilliant, they have really been fantastic but there are still costs.

‘One of the biggest things would be travel, like hiring buses; it can get very expensive.”

“In an ideal situation we’d love our own premises and facilities but that’s part of a bigger dream I suppose.

Jackie spoke to us about the role clubs like Speisialta have in enhancing the lives of its members and the benefits it can provide volunteers alike.

“Every single person is appreciated and nobody is looking at what you can’t do, we’re looking at what you can do and just because you can’t do something the same as someone in the mainstream, that’s not what it’s about.

‘It’s about doing things differently. I think every single person that’s a part of our club is welcomed and we feel that we really welcome them.

‘To be honest, we’re privileged to be part of a club with every one of our members you could rock up on a Saturday to an event and you come away delighted so volunteers get something back as well.”

If you are interested in joining Speisialta ahead of the upcoming 2025 sporting schedule in September contact the numbers below.

Those wishing to become an athlete with Speisialta, get in touch with chairperson and athlete officer Sylvie Mehigan at 0868712898.

For anyone who is interested in volunteering with Speisialta please get in touch with Caroline Rigney at 0851140539.

Anyone who has any PR/Media enquiries for the club contact Jackie Daly at 0868444783.