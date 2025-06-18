Tower U14 camogie girls claim league title

ROUND Tower’s U14s camogie team have won the Division 2 title with a triumphant victory over Erin’s Isle in the final game of the season. We spoke to coach Dermot Breslin about the impressive team.

“This was our first time in Division 2, and we were just aiming to be, you know, holding our own kind of mid table.

‘Our first game out was against Lucan Sarsfields who were relegated from Division 1 so we were kind of thinking ‘this is going to be a tough one’ because they’re going to want to prove themselves, they’ve been playing Division 1 standard all year and we went out there and beat them quite well on their home turf so that kind of gave us a boost and made us think we’ve got something here.”

The team would follow up the match with Lucan with a win against St Judes even while they were missing a few of their key players.

Confidence was sky high heading into the match against Raheny. Unfortunately they would be on the wrong side of the result this time being beaten by a goal.

“To be honest with you, we were thinking that would come back to haunt us. We shouldn’t have lost that game and then the girls just weren’t in form, they were a bit wrecked and had already been playing camogie matches with their schools that week.”

The team would bounce back well with a win over Clontarf, next travelling to Naomh Maur where they would again win.

The match against Naomh Olaf was forfeited with Olaf failing to put forward a team and that just left Round Tower against Erin’s Isle in the final game of the league.

Erins Isle had been top of the league heading into the match winning all 6 of their previous matches.

Both teams were getting promoted with only one being able to emerge league champions.

Ultimately the side from Clondalkin would come out on top with a 4-5 to 3-3 victory and would take the league on score difference.

Special mentions to Saoirse O’Connor and Alyssa Rooney who played a pivotal part in the game.

“It’s hard to pinpoint a few players because every single one of them worked their backsides off, some of them might not be the best players on the team but have improved so much. They’ve come along so much and are a vital part of the team.”

Dermot Breslin spoke of the team’s expectations heading into Division 1 next year.

“Division 1 you’ve got the best teams in Dublin there. The likes of Ballinteer St Johns, Kilmacud Crokes, Na Fianna, St Vincents. It’s teams that we have dreamt to play. We’ve never visited their grounds because we’ve never been at a quality to play them. Now we are.”

