“IT BEGAN as a collaboration between NOISE Music, Rua Red, and Sofft Productions,” begins Natasha Duffy, Creative Director of Sofft Productions. ‘Spectrum’ is a high-energy evening takeover of Rua Red and Parthalán Place, co-produced by SoFFt Productions, Rua Red and South Dublin County Council as part of Culture Night Late 2025.

Celebrating fluidity, transformation, and the thrill of shared experience, ‘Spectrum’ blurs the lines between performer, audience, and environment in a constantly shifting landscape of sound, movement, and visual art.

With music collectives BPM and Burner Records at the helm, Rua Red’s gallery transforms into a dynamic live performance space, featuring live sets from artists across both collectives.

Meanwhile, visual artist Robin Price produces a spectacle of lasers and projections visuals. From roaming performers to immersive sound zones, the night promises a blend of spontaneity and spectacle.

Outdoors in Parthalán Place, a block party-style celebration unfolds with live graffiti art, contemporary and hip-hop dance, and engaging performances, creating a buzzing atmosphere that invites everyone to get involved.

“Spectrum” also proudly features performances by young artists from NOISE Music, the South Dublin County Council Arts Office’s inclusive music program for 8- to 18-year-olds.

It also features community-based performers from Creative Places MacUíllíam – a three-year initiative rooted in Tallaght.

This programme supports and develops local arts projects that grow from the strengths of the MacUíllíam community itself.

‘Spectrum’ will feature the SoFFt Space, a breakaway space designed with neurodivergent audience members in mind, offering a moment of calm within this thrilling Culture Night programme.

Expect cross-disciplinary collaborations, shifting spaces, and unexpected encounters as ‘Spectrum’ invites you to move, witness, and become part of something electric.

Come and experience a night of creativity, energy, and connection that is proudly funded by the Arts Council’s Culture Night Late Fund and South Dublin County Council.

Look out for artists like Tailtiu, Pixieteeth, and Polyp from BPM, along with Becca Daly, Local Boy, Muttonhead, and XXX In Stereo from Burner Records.

The night will also feature performances from Creative Places Mac Uilliam’s singer-songwriter Paolly Mabeto, poet Sandisiwe Khupe, musician Anthony McKeown and the ‘Afro Vibes’ dance collective.

The NOISE Music Collective will make their mark on the night, with performances from young DJs Sean M and Ellie L.

Last but not least, expect to see dances from Favour Odusola, Neasa Ni Shuibhne, Christian Emmanuel, and Luke Andrew.

Natasha would like to thank the Arts Council’s Culture Night Late scheme and South Dublin County Council for funding the project, as well as all of the collectives for “putting their trust in us.”

‘Spectrum’ takes place at Rua Red from 6:00pm to 11:30pm on September 19; tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Be sure to visit the website for more details.