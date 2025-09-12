‘The presidency has a vital role for Ireland’
Former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin has been selected as the Fianna Fáil candidate for this year’s presidential election.
He defeated MEP Billy Kelleher by 41 votes to 29 in a secret ballot of the parliamentary party members this Tuesday morning, September 9.
AUTHOREllen Gough
