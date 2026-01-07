Search
Sport Year in Review August 2025: All-Ireland glory for Dublin ladies; Victor signs for Arsenal in €2 million deal

Echo StaffJanuary 7, 2026 1:00 pm

ELLEN Walshe makes two world finals at the World Swimming Championships.

Walshe would finish in eighth place in the 200m Individual Medley events and Butterfly while just missing out on the final of the 400m Individual Medley events.

