Sport Year in Review September 2025: Noonan youngest player to score at U21 level; Success for Rovers schoolboy teams
ROUND Tower Ladies B team picked up a shield win against Erins Isle with the final score reading 1-2 to 2-9 in their favour.
Goalkeeper Tara Morris had an excellent game though the entire team put in a top class performance.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Sport Year in Review February 2025: Ellen named Active South Dublin Sport Star; Mason breaks €1.8m transfer fee and Eileen’s world recordSport Year in Review 2025
BRIAN Sweeney was awarded the club coach of the year for his work with Templeogue Swim Club while his protege Ellen Walshe...
Sport Year in Review March 2025: Colaiste Éanna win U19 school league, Walshe breaks long standing swimming recordSport Year in Review 2025
COLAISTE Éanna won the U19a boys school league final against St Marys with a win in the National Basketball Arena.The final score...
Sport Year in Review April 2025: Zoe is Ireland’s first ever medalist at the WKF; success for Dublin minor ladiesSport Year in Review 2025
APRIL would see Ireland’s U17 football team successfully qualify for the World Cup with a whole host of talent involved.There was a...
Sport Year in Review May 2025: Keenan steps down as Ireland head coach; Cora wins National Youth Sailing titleSport Year in Review 2025
TEMPLEOGUE Basketball Club member Mark Keenan stepped down as Ireland men’s head coach after six years in a row.Appointed in 2019, Keenan...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.