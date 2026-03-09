Sports medicine clinic picks up €1k for ‘Best Shopfront’

DBC Physiotherapy & Sports Medicine, a chartered physiotherapy and sports medicine clinic located at Ashleaf Shopping Centre, has been awarded “Best Shopfront” for 2025, receiving €1,000 towards its transformed frontage, which was also part funded by the SDCC Shopfront Grant Scheme.

The Shopfront Grant Scheme is a South Dublin County Council initiative designed to encourage and support businesses in South Dublin County in enhancing the appearance of their premises, contributing to the overall aesthetics of local streetscapes, and boosting local commerce.

This year, DBC Physiotherapy & Sports Medicine located at 1 Ashleaf Hall Business Centre, Ashleaf Shopping Centre, Dublin 12, earned top marks for delivering the strongest visual impact among this year’s entries

Mayor Pamela Kearns said: “I would like to congratulate DBC Physiotherapy & Sports Medicine on winning the Best Shopfront award as part of the Shopfront Grant Scheme 2025.

‘Their newly upgraded façade is a fantastic addition to the Walkinstown area, making the area more inviting for visitors and supporting the continued growth of this valued local business.

‘High quality shopfront improvements like this uplift entire neighbourhoods and reflect the positive impact of the scheme.

‘The finished shopfront stands as a testament to DBC Physiotherapy & Sports Medicine’s dedication to quality and the evident pride they take in their premises.”

Emma Guihen of DBC Medical Ltd. said “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award from South Dublin County Council.

‘Our aim was to create a modern, clear and professional shopfront that reflects the high standard of physiotherapy and sports medicine services we provide.

‘The Shopfront Grant Scheme made this upgrade possible and the support from the SDCC team throughout the process was excellent.

Since the improvements were completed, we’ve had many positive comments from clients and increased visibility within the area.

‘We’re grateful for the opportunity and would encourage other businesses to consider applying.”

Details of the scheme, including Terms & Conditions are available now on the Council’s website, with the 2026 application link due to go live in early March 2026.