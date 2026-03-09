Tenancy warnings issued due to anti-social behaviour incidents

Senior gardai requested families to attend meetings over the issues in Balgaddy

Several families in Balgaddy were requested to attend investigation meetings and issued with tenancy warnings as work to decrease anti-social behaviour continues.

A number of families in Balgaddy estates were requested to attend investigation meetings and also issued with tenancy warnings as Gardaí and the council look to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour in the local community.

Meetings between the council, senior Gardaí and Ronanstown Youth Service have taken place to discuss anti-social behaviour, ongoing drug dealing and feuding in the area following up on complaints and instances of intimidation and drug dealing in the area.

The council continue to work to identify persons involved in the antisocial activity in Balgaddy and can take action if they are identified as occupants of council homes.

South Dublin County Council chose Balgaddy to be the pilot location for the implementation of their new Tenant Participation Strategy 2025-2029.

The strategy aims to promote the health and wellbeing of residents, enable appropriate housing development and prioritise community safety and empowerment.

The strategy reads: “We are a citizen centred organisation. We believe that tenant participation is the key to improving social housing for all.

“Getting things done right in a way that serves all our communities, citizens and partners while laying down the foundations for a resilient and bright future for our country.

“Engaging residents in the business of housing ensures that policies and practices are aligned to our tenants needs.”

The council’s Housing Officers are working on identifying persons in the community to get involved.

Consultation is also currently ongoing between SDCC and South Dublin Partnership for the extension of Connect 4 Project into the Balgaddy area.

A stock condition survey and a tenancy audit that both began last year are continuing on into this year.

The stock condition survey is 81 per cent complete, according to the council, with almost 350 houses surveyed to date, while over 100 homes have been subject to the tenancy audit.

618 work orders were completed in the Balgaddy area across the Foxdene, Méile an Rí, Buirg an Rí and Tor an Rí estates in the final quarter of 2025.

Exterior painting and door replacement works are set to be carried out this year, with the latter beginning this quarter at communal area doors at apartment blocks in the area.

The council added that windows and exterior door replacements will be an investment priority for 2027.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.