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Sr Patricia had ability to get best out of people
Sister Patricia Kavanagh

Sr Patricia had ability to get best out of people

James Roulston MooneyJune 22, 2026 11:32 am

“Cheery” Sister Patricia Kavanagh who was integral to St Aengus Parish for a decade was remembered after her passing on Monday, June 8 at the age of 88.

Sr Patricia had served the Tallaght parish for nine years from 1983 to 1992 and left a mark on the community, with her influence described as “immense” by Parish Priest Father Ben Moran.

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