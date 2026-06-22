Sr Patricia had ability to get best out of people
“Cheery” Sister Patricia Kavanagh who was integral to St Aengus Parish for a decade was remembered after her passing on Monday, June 8 at the age of 88.
Sr Patricia had served the Tallaght parish for nine years from 1983 to 1992 and left a mark on the community, with her influence described as “immense” by Parish Priest Father Ben Moran.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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