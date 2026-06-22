27 projects awarded funding of over €1.2m helping climate action

South Dublin County Council announced that 27 projects have been awarded funding totaling to over €1.2 million in support of a range of local community organisations.

Funded by the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment, it is the second round of funding supporting addiction service centres, enterprises that grow local food, community centres and women’s collectives, helping climate action.

This funding will help with the installation of renewable energy sources like solar panels, helping the use of electricity be more eco-friendly as well as insulation of buildings to make them warmer, reducing the use of greenhouse gas.

Helping the development of local green spaces and reducing the climate impact of food systems, projects focus on reducing food waste and increasing food production locally.

The funding builds on the first phase of the programme, which supported 26 local projects receiving more than €1.1 million in funding.

Teresa Walsh, Director of Climate Action for South Dublin County Council, expressed that the strong interest in the second phase demonstrates a growing commitment to climate action at a community level.

“South Dublin County Council welcome the continued funding commitment by Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, and Transport, Darragh O’Brien and we look forward to supporting the successful groups with their climate action projects throughout delivery,” said Walsh.