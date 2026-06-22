Search
Girls National School celebrates 130 years serving the community
Scoil Mhuire celebrate their 130th anniversary

Girls National School celebrates 130 years serving the community

James Roulston MooneyJune 22, 2026 11:58 am

Scoil Mhuire Girls National School in Lucan enjoyed a huge milestone on Thursday as they celebrated their 130th anniversary with a fun-filled day.

Scoil Mhuire GNS in Airlie Heights rang in 130 years of service to the local community with the opening of their new all-weather sports area, a blitz of football games despite rain showers on the day and cake and refreshments.

Read More


27 projects awarded funding of over €1.2m helping climate action

News

South Dublin County Council announced that 27 projects have been awarded funding totaling to over €1.2 million in support of a range...

Sr Patricia had ability to get best out of people

Tallaght

“Cheery” Sister Patricia Kavanagh who was integral to St Aengus Parish for a decade was remembered after her passing on Monday, June...

Man who died swimming across Liffey after attack remembered as ‘courageous’ person

Ballyfermot

A Ballyfermot man who swam across the River Liffey following an attack and later died from his wounds, Thomas Griffin, was laid...

Measures by local authority to support tenants financially

News

To ensure that rents “remain fair, proportionate and reasonable”, SDCC has listed several new measures to aid tenants financially as part of...

Green Isle Hotel sold to Killarney developer

Clondalkin

The new owners of the Green Isle Hotel in Clondalkin are PDSD, a company connected to Killarney developer Peter Dunlea, The Echo...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST