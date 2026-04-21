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St Kilian’s senior school hits the right notes at the Feis Ceoil
St Kilian’s pupils with Mr Dignam

St Kilian’s senior school hits the right notes at the Feis Ceoil

Echo StaffApril 21, 2026 9:02 am

ST KILIAN’S Senior National School had great success with the choir securing first place at the Feis Ceoil recently.

The Kingswood school secured top spot in Ireland’s largest classical music competition in the RDS which meant that they qualified for the Folens Publishers’ School Choir of the Year Competition that evening.

“This was a competition that contained the winners of the nine competitions for primary and secondary schools,” said St Kilian’s teacher Dónal Dignam.

“They were the second highest-placing primary school in the competition.

“The kids were delighted and we were incredibly proud of them,” added Mr Dignam.

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