Search
Telling their tales
Deputy Mayor Francis Timmons and Mark Ward, TD with those who took part in the exhibition

Telling their tales

James Roulston MooneyApril 21, 2026 9:08 am

Norman’s Icarus Tale is one of seven highlighted as part of a new ‘Time Capsule’ exhibition at North Clondalkin Library for the month of April.

Norman Lowe, a self-proclaimed “chancer”, moved from North Clondalkin to Canada at the age of 19 and got a job as an accountant.

Read More


Killinarden Foothills affordable homes to go on sale in summer

News

The first affordable homes in the Killinarden Foothills development are expected to go on sale this summer as the 635-home project’s first...

Concerns raised about plans to bring in early childcare services

Ballyfermot

The Minister for Education and Youth has been asked to clarify if there are plans to bring in more early childcare spaces...

Abandoned canal boats give rise to concern

Lucan

A letter has been sent to Waterways Ireland concerning boats located along the newly opened 12th Lock section of the Grand Canal...

Gino gets welcome from councillors

Clondalkin

FORMER TD Gino Kenny was welcomed back to the chamber at South Dublin County Council’s April meeting this week.Kenny (PBP) was the...

South Dublin Council spent €56m in first quarter of year

News

The Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council has stated that the local authority spent “about €56 million” on capital in the first three...

Community centre damaged in fire not expected to open soon

Tallaght

Killinarden Community Centre in Tallaght is not expected to reopen in the immediate future after damage from a fire at the start...

Criticism that ASD classes not provided in new school building

News

The Government has been criticised for backing down from their commitment to provide ASD classes in a new Clondalkin school building set...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST