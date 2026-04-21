Telling their tales
Norman’s Icarus Tale is one of seven highlighted as part of a new ‘Time Capsule’ exhibition at North Clondalkin Library for the month of April.
Norman Lowe, a self-proclaimed “chancer”, moved from North Clondalkin to Canada at the age of 19 and got a job as an accountant.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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