Community centre damaged in fire not expected to open soon

Killinarden Community Centre in Tallaght is not expected to reopen in the immediate future after damage from a fire at the start of March.

The community centre located near Killinarden Heights was damaged due to a fire in March that began in the building’s boiler room – the local authority noted that significant remedial works are expected to be undertaken.

The centre will need to meet current health and safety standards again before it can reopen.

Councillor Kay Keane also stated that the nearby crèche had to shut its doors temporarily due to the same issue.

Cllr Keane noted that parents in the area had not been provided with a reopening date for the centre and crèche.

The Tallaght South councillor said: “That’s having a huge impact on parents in the area that would leave their kids going to work or wherever, and they’re not getting feedback at all as to when it’s going to open again . . .

“. . . It’s not only the community that is losing the use of the community centre, it’s also parents that are losing the crèche facilities as well.”

Killinarden Community Centre was opened in 1986 and was refurbished and extended in 2002.

The centre is managed by Killinarden Community Council CLG which was established to promote the general social and economic interests of the people of Killinarden.

An electrical and mechanical engineering specialist has been engaged to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the boiler room, associated plant, and the wider mechanical and electrical systems,. This survey is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

On completion of the specialist assessments, the Council’s Architects Department will prepare a detailed schedule of works for the refurbishment and reinstatement of the building

Cllr Keane stated that several parents had corresponded with her about the issue that has affected their daily lives.

“I’ve had emails nearly every day. One parent was saying they’re very lucky that they can stagger their hours, between herself and her partner.

“But I’m sure there are plenty that can’t do that and realistically, they could end up losing their jobs if they’re taking time off because of no childcare.”

The council stated: “A confirmed reopening date will be provided once the scope, quotations and programme are finalised; however, given the scale of works indicated to date, the centre is unlikely to reopen until the remedial works are completed and all safety sign-offs are in place.

“The management team of the community centre will be updated as soon as further details on the scope and timeline become available.

“We remain in ongoing communication with the Board of Management and will continue to engage closely with them throughout this process.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme