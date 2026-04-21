South Dublin Council spent €56m in first quarter of year

South Dublin County Council spent €56 million on capital in first three months of this year

The Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council has stated that the local authority spent “about €56 million” on capital in the first three months of the year so far.

SDCC Chief Executive Colm Ward shared the capital expenditure figure for the first quarter of this year in a recent meeting and noted that it was not as much investment into the county as he had been hoping for at this stage in 2026.

The council outlined capital expenditure for 2026 amounting to more than €597m in their latest Three-Year Capital Programme – more than 10 times the amount shelled out between January and March.

Chief Executive Ward noted that the local authority will look to increase their capital expenditure throughout the year to match “the ambition” shown in the most recent three-year programme.

Mr Ward said: “The expenditure for the first three months on capital is about €56m. It’s less than I would have hoped but we will continue to focus on increasing that level of investment throughout the rest of the year and beyond as we look to deliver on the ambition in the capital programme.”

In the Three-Year Capital Programme, expenditure of over €338m is noted for housing and building alone, with projects like Killinarden Foothills, Deansrath and Clonburris among projects listed.

Other expected expenditure figures for 2026 includes; €38.6m for roads, transport and safety, just under €25.3m for surface water and flood relief works, €95.3m for development management, €13m for environmental services, under €69.3m for recreation and amenity, and €17.2m for works such as fleet and workplace upgrades and digital platform.

In the programme, 2026 is listed as the year with the largest amount of expenditure expected to be recorded, making up more than a third of the near €1.7bn pinned down until the end of 2028.

€583.5m is set to be spent in 2027 and €512.8m is earmarked to be invested into South Dublin by the council the following year.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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