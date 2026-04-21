Gino gets welcome from councillors

FORMER TD Gino Kenny was welcomed back to the chamber at South Dublin County Council’s April meeting this week.

Kenny (PBP) was the first person from Neilstown to be elected to the Dáil in 2016, and was influential in sponsoring an assisted-dying bill and a cannabis bill to allow personal use for up to seven grams of cannabis, but lost his seat in 2024.

Following the resignation of Darragh Adelaide in February, Kenny was nominated by People Before Profit to the casual vacancy for the Clondalkin seat in the chamber.

Speaking following the move, Cllr Kenny said it was “surreal to be back” and wanted to commend Adelaide’s contribution as a councillor.

“This wasn’t in the plans. I’m looking forward over the next three years to making a positive contribution.”

Cllr Mick Duff (Ind) was “delighted” to welcome Kenny back, noting he was elected at the same time as the Clondalkin councillor in 2009.

Many councillors welcomed back Kenny, noting his experience as both a councillor and TD which will be brought to the chamber.

Cllr Madeleine Johansson said it was great to have someone from a working-class community to represent working-class people in the chamber.

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