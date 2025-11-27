St Mary’s GAA Club apply for second new astroturf pitch

St Mary’s GFC have applied for planning permission for a second new astroturf pitch at their Saggart grounds.

The club was granted planning permission in July 2025 to replace their existing grass football pitch with a synthetic grass 3G all-weather pitch to a maximum size of 139m x 87m as well as reprofiling of the ground level in order to achieve a more level playing surface.

The new application, lodged on November 6 by St Mary’s GFC is for the replacement of a smaller grass training pitch with a synthetic grass 3G all-weather pitch, with a maximum size 74m x 34.5m to the north of the football pitch.

The proposal also includes installation of perimeter weldmesh fencing of varying heights (1.2m to 3.0m and ball-stop netting and posts behind goals, flood lighting columns and “new steps and a pedestrian entrance to St. Mary’s National School”.

St Mary’s have launched a fundraiser in order to raise €50,000 towards the cost of the pitch developments.

According to an update posted on the club’s social media, they raised €17,350 by Tuesday, November 4.

“Thanks to all that have donated the above monies, let’s do it for your club,” they said.

A decision is due from South Dublin County Council’s planning department by January 2026.

