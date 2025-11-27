Search
North Clondalkin Choir host Christmas Concerts

Ryan ButlerNovember 27, 2025 12:56 pm

“FRESH off the heels from a masterclass with international singing star Celine Byrne, our choir members are gearing up for four special performances over the festive season,” beams Noel Collins, director of the North Clondalkin Community Choir.

This year, SDCC has invited all the major choirs to perform for the lighting of the Christmas Tree at the Council Offices across from the Mill Shopping Centre. This takes place on Friday, November 28 from 4pm onwards.

There will be markets and live music to help the public get into the festive spirit.

Secondly, on Sunday, December 7, the choir will travel to Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross for a very special performance as part of the ‘Light Up a Life’ Remembrance ceremony.

“This is a beautiful service which helps remember those we have lost,” explains Noel. There will be two other choirs singing at this event: The Palestrina Girls Choir and the Dublin Gospel Choir.

Thirdly, on Saturday, December 13 at 7.30pm, the North Clondalkin Community Choir will host their Annual Christmas Concert in St Mary’s JNS, Rowlagh.

This will be an intimate concert of classical and modern Christmas tunes to spread the Christmas cheer and prepare locals to enter into the Christmas spirit.

Lastly, on Sunday, December 21, the choir has been invited to perform in the Custom House to sing under Gandon’s Dome as part of a special Christmas performance for members of the public.

This is a unique concert venue with beautiful acoustics and resonance due to the distinctive architecture of the custom house.

Be sure to keep an eye out for all of these events over the coming weeks.

