Tim honoured to launch ‘The Ivernia Collection’

“IT’S a real honour and privilege to launch this book in Tallaght Library,” begins Tim Farrelly, Tallaght piper, composer, arranger, and director of Clondalkin-based St Joseph’s Pipe Band.

South Dublin County Council Libraries are delighted to announce the official launch of ‘The Ivernia Collection’, a new publication by Tim.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 27, at 6:30pm in Tallaght Library. ‘The Ivernia Collection’ brings together an evocative mix of traditional melodies, contemporary compositions, and carefully curated settings drawn from Ireland’s rich piping heritage.

The collection, which features music for both bagpipes and traditional Irish instruments, includes a range of contemporary tunes composed by Tim and inspired by the landmarks, place names, and stories of the South Dublin County region where he grew up.

Tune titles such as ‘The Hellfire Club’, ‘Lord Masseys’, ‘Gunny Hill’, ‘The Featherbeds’, ‘St Maelruain’s March’, and many more will resonate strongly with the local population, while these same tunes are already finding a home with pipers and pipe bands around the world.

The collection has already received high praise, with Piping Press Magazine describing it as “a gold standard collection of bagpipe music in the Irish idiom.”

“My musical journey began in Tallaght village in the 1970s, first with Des Carty and later with the Priory Youth Pipe Band,” remarks Tim.

The support South Dublin County Council provides for the traditional arts is “invaluable”, and he is “delighted” to share his music with the wonderful backing of Tallaght Library.”

Farrelly blends deep musical scholarship with decades of performance experience, offering a fresh and accessible resource for pipers, traditional musicians, and enthusiasts alike.

The evening will include an introduction to the book, insights into the creative process, and selected musical excerpts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author and explore the stories, manuscripts, and local influences that shaped this distinctive collection.

Admission is free, and all are welcome.