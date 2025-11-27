Search
Witnesses sought after firearm discharge in Drimnagh

Witnesses sought after firearm discharge in Drimnagh

James Roulston MooneyNovember 27, 2025 3:54 pm

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discharge of a firearm that occurred outside a residence on Errigal Road in Drimnagh on Wednesday night.

The firearm discharge occurred at approximately 11:10pm on Wednesday evening – no injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team in Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More


Mother of teen killed on e-scrambler calls for them to be banned

Latest

The mother of a Dublin teenager who was killed after crashing a friend’s e-scrambler motorcycle that he was riding for the first...

Let’s make Tallaght Village a safer and more attractive place

Latest

WATCH: The next phase of public consultations for an ambitious enhancement project for Tallaght Village is due to take place. The council...

Woman treated for ‘serious’ burn injuries following alleged assault

Latest

A woman is being treated for “serious” burn injuries following an alleged assault in Clondalkin on Tuesday morning. Gardaí said they are...

Woman set on fire outside house in Clondalkin

Latest

A woman is being treated for “serious” burn injuries after she was set on fire in Clondalkin on Tuesday morning. Gardaí said...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST