Witnesses sought after firearm discharge in Drimnagh

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discharge of a firearm that occurred outside a residence on Errigal Road in Drimnagh on Wednesday night.

The firearm discharge occurred at approximately 11:10pm on Wednesday evening – no injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team in Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.