Family Carers Ireland is calling on communities across the county to step up and stand in solidarity with family carers by taking part in Step Up for Family Carers, a 5km fundraising walk on Sunday, April 13th.

Every day, Ireland’s 500,000 family carers provide unwavering support to loved ones—often without recognition or adequate support. Now, it’s time for Dublin to step up for them.

This nationwide event will raise vital funds and awareness to ensure that Family Carers Ireland can continue to be there for those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

A walk will take place in Waterstown Park, Palmerstown along with 10 other locations nationwide. There is also the option for people to complete 5km in their own area. This is not a race or a fitness challenge – it is a moment of solidarity, support, and recognition.

Grainne Quinn, Carer Supports Manager for Family Carers Ireland in Dublin is encouraging local communities to take part: “Family carers in Dublin do vital work, often at great personal cost.

‘This event is a chance for the people of Dublin to come together, step up, and show that we value and support them. It’s not just about the walk—it’s about making sure our local family carers know they are not alone, and that help is available when they need it.”

Irish rugby legend Mick Galwey is urging people to take part and show their support: “Caring can be isolating, and too many family carers feel forgotten. This walk is a simple but powerful way to send a clear message: ‘We see you.

“We support you. You are not alone.’ Whether you join the organised walk in Dublin or do 5km in your own area, every step makes a difference. Now is the time for Ireland to step up.”