‘They’re still coming to take down’ insulation

Paul Murphy, TD, Cllr Jess Spear with Samantha and Clive Ryan at the launch of the bill on Tuesday

Alessia MicalizziMarch 24, 2025 10:36 am

Dublin South-West TD Paul Murphy (PBP) launched an External Wall Insulation Bill while a constituent is still facing €5,000 fine or imprisonment for insulating his home without planning permission.

If enacted, it would make the installation of external insulation exempt from planning permission requirements, similar to the exemption for solar panels, with Deputy Murphy saying it aims to “speed up the process of retrofitting homes and allow councils to focus on more important work.”

