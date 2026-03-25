Stewarts Care plan to convert unit into day service centre

Plans have been submitted to convert a unit in a Lucan industrial estate into a day service centre for people with intellectual disabilities.

Stewarts Care have lodged an application for the “material change of use from office/storage unit to a unit for day services use, to enable the provision of services to people with intellectual disabilities” in Hills Industrial Estate, Lucan.

The development includes plans for the “removal of the existing mezzanine floor, the removal of 4nr existing windows and infilling to match existing cladding to the front and rear elevations at first floor level and the installation of 3nr new window openings to the rear elevation at ground floor level”.

It also includes the “repositioning and widening of the main entrance door and the installation of a full-height fixed glazed unit to the front elevation, installation of manifestation signage to the front elevation door and glazing, the widening and lowering of the existing rear exit door and the infilling of existing structural opening to the front elevation with glazing and panelling, while retaining the existing internal roller shutter unit.”

Operating from two main sites at Palmerstown, and Balgaddy in South West Dublin, and several satellite residential and day service centres throughout Dublin, Meath and Kildare, Stewarts provides extensive services to people with intellectual disabilities.

At present, Stewarts supports over 2,000 people including families within their homes through Stewarts’ Home Support Programme.

The final date for third party observations regarding this application is March 31.

A decision is due from South Dublin County Council’s planning department by mid-April 2026.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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