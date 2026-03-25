‘We need a tougher clamp down on scramblers and e-scooters’

Calls have been made to increase powers to seize scramblers and e-scooters and take them off streets in Clondalkin, Tallaght and other areas.

Stronger powers for Gardaí to seize scramblers and e-scooters have been requested after reports claimed a larger haul this year than the entirety of last year.

Dublin Mid-West TD Mark Ward noted that the reported increase reflects the extra powers awarded to An Garda Siochána recently, and called for even more to ensure a safer environment for people.

Deputy Ward claimed that many of the seizures this year so far have been of stationary vehicles and requested powers to carry out seizures of mobile machines.

The local TD said: “There have been reports of an increase in scrambler, high powered e-scooter, and quad bike seizures in 2026…

“…It is easy to point to such an increase when little powers were given to gardaí to seize scramblers and e-scooters before this year.

“The vehicles that are being seized are mostly stationary, often as an incidental finding during a different search.

“People are not being stopped while they drive these dangerously.”

Deputy Ward also called for a regulation of the sale of high-powered e-scooters to ensure that they do not have the capability to easily go beyond speed restrictions.

He described the recent passing of 16-year-old Grace Lynch as something that is still “very raw” and called for better resources to ensure tragedies such as this do not continue to occur.

Tragedy has struck closer to home as well with the death of a teenager in Citywest last April when his scrambler collided with a car.

Deputy Ward urged the Government to “get serious” on the issue and ensure safety in local communities.

“I back the calls to regulate the sale of high-powered e-scooters, ensuring that they cannot easily bypass speed restrictions. This is a safety issue for both the driver, other road users and pedestrians.

“We need a tougher clamp down on scramblers. The tragic death of Grace Lynch is still very raw.

“Gardaí need to be resourced so that they are present in our communities and so that they can pursue the criminal and antisocial elements associated with scrambler and high-powered e-scooter use.

“Government needs to get serious about safety in our communities. This needs to happen sooner rather than later.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.