Stone-throwing, abusive behaviour and spitting – all part of a bus worker’s lot
A passenger assaulted and robbed by another passenger at a bus stop in Jobstown was one of the incidents in April raised at the latest Tallaght Dublin Bus forum on Friday.
A passenger was assaulted and robbed by a fellow passenger at approximately 1pm on April 1 at the Jobstown Road bus stop 4643, which serves only the 27.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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