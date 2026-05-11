Pencil bollards pose problems for young cyclists outside schools

Concerns were raised about pencil bollards placed outside Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcáin after some near misses from young cyclists.

The bollards on Old Nangor Road outside Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcáin were installed as part of the Safe School Streets Scheme funded by the National Transport Authority.

Deputy Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Councillor Trevor Gilligan noted that he understands why the pencils have been placed at the site – a way to tell motorists that they are entering a school zone to ensure that they drive responsibly.

However, Cllr Gilligan added that the colourful bollards have caused some issues on his family’s school run and cars play a part in these problems.

The Deputy Mayor said: “I understand what the pencils are doing, but they’re very dangerous in the sense that you have path, pencil, car and there’s no gap.

“On many occasions, my kids have almost hit the handlebars off a pencil or a car and it’s only a matter of time that something bad happens or someone falls near a car, because the cars still stop there . . . the pencils on the left where the salon is have made it far more dangerous for cyclists.”

SDCC stated that measures have been “widely welcomed” by school staff, parents, and pupils and that feedback has been positive.

The local authority added that that was down to their “significant improvement of safety for all road users in the vicinity of the schools.”

The success of these measures in Clondalkin and Palmerstown has led to other schools in South Dublin requesting similar changes.

Cllr Francis Timmons felt that the bollards and other school safety measures have achieved their goal and continue to do so, but added that he remained open to other views on the topic.

Cllr William Carey stated that he did not have a full understanding of why bollards would be removed but noted that if there is a danger to cyclists then that aspect should be examined to see if any tweaks could be made to the school safety measures.

Cllr Linda De Courcy noted that she had cycled for many years and described the Old Nangor Road as “very narrow.”

Cllr De Courcy said: “Having cycled all my younger life, something that would be at that height, you could easily hit a handlebar off.

“If you’re on a narrow road and the cars are on the same road, I can see where that could be an issue.”

Cllr Eoin O’Broin asked the council to consider filling in a space by the second row of bollards to provide a better experience for cyclists while also ensuring current measures remained in place.

The council noted that the removal of the pencil bollards is not expected.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.