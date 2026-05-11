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Mural depicts the rich history of St Finian’s over 200 years
Isabel, Shara, Jonathan, Geoff and Kevin

Mural depicts the rich history of St Finian’s over 200 years

James Roulston MooneyMay 11, 2026 10:23 am

A mural celebrating the 200th anniversary of a primary school in Newcastle was unveiled on Friday morning, with multiple generations of pupils and past pupils present.

St Finian’s National School in Newcastle unveiled a new mural on their school grounds that showcases its rich history, which was opened by a 95-year-old former pupil, the eldest surviving former student of the school and the youngest student currently enrolled, aged four.

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