Street art, murals and young designers
MURALS have been installed in Quarryvale and Balgaddy as part of a youth community programme.
This week saw the final instalment of a mural in Quarryvale as part of a Creative Ireland South Dublin mural award which was a collaboration between Ronanstown Youth Service, Startbright crèche Balgaddy and South Dublin County Partnerships Empowering Communities Programme in North Clondalkin.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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