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Street art, murals and young designers
Mural created by Ronanstown Youth Service

Street art, murals and young designers

Echo StaffApril 22, 2026 12:06 pm

MURALS have been installed in Quarryvale and Balgaddy as part of a youth community programme.

This week saw the final instalment of a mural in Quarryvale as part of a Creative Ireland South Dublin mural award which was a collaboration between Ronanstown Youth Service, Startbright crèche Balgaddy and South Dublin County Partnerships Empowering Communities Programme in North Clondalkin.

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