Industrial building plans for Citywest

PLANS for a new industrial building in Citywest Business Park have been submitted with South Dublin County Council.

Everest Productions Ltd submitted the proposal for a site at 302, Brownsbarn Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24.

Plans contain proposals for the construction of a new industrial building located at the northern end of the site.

The proposed building, while physically separate from the existing structure, will form part of the overall premises on site as an ancillary structure and be occupied in conjunction with the existing building.

The proposed building is set to have an overall footprint of 739 sq m and be constructed with a steel portal frame, incorporating an insulated composite panel roof system and horizontally spanning metal wall panels.

The parapet height is set at 110.65m O.D, approximately 10.05m above existing yard level and 0.35m below the level of the existing building. The building shall include a roller shutter door (6.0m x 5.0m) on the western elevation and a roller shutter door (4.85m x 5.0m) on the southern elevation, together with various personnel and fire access doors around the perimeter. Access shall be provided via improved yards and hardstanding’s, within which Suds features shall be incorporated.

SDCC are due to make a decision by May 25, 2026.