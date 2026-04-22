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Wooden floor specialists invest €300,000 in Cookstown facility
The company is based in Cookstown Industrial Estate

Wooden floor specialists invest €300,000 in Cookstown facility

Echo StaffApril 22, 2026 10:57 am

WOOD flooring specialist Canadia has invested €300,000 to expand its Tallaght showroom and warehouse space to 55,000 sq ft.

Canadia recently completed the renovation and expansion of its Cookstown Industrial Estate site adding 13,4000 sq ft in floorspace.

Founded in 1996, the company is celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year, and recently added five new employees, bringing to 44 the total staff members.

Meanwhile, Canadia has appointed Debbie Farrell to the role of business development manager, tasked with driving strategic growth through new partnerships.

Farrell joined Canadia over 11 years ago and has played a key role in strengthening client relationships, improving service delivery and building a high performing team.

Further to this, Canadia has made two new appointments within its special sales team, one within the customer service team and another within its product and purchasing department.

The custom designed Cookstown showroom, which is open to the public and trade, displays the full Canadia flooring range and has a unique lighting area on-site so customers can see exactly how their choice of floor will look after installation.

There is also a dedicated space for architects and interior designers to hold client meetings, with the Canadia team on hand to offer guidance, answer questions and provide expert advice.

“Reaching 30 years in business is a significant milestone for Canadia and this investment is a statement of our confidence in the future of the Irish market,” said Charlie Hamilton, managing director of Canadia.

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