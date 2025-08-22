Students are all set to receive exam results
THE State Examinations Commission (SEC) has announced the Leaving Certificate 2025 results will be officially released on Friday, August 22.
Thousands of students across Ireland are bracing to know how they did and how those marks will determine their future, while experts gave tips on how to ‘prepare’ them for the big day.
AUTHORMark Keane
