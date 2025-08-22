Search
Students are all set to receive exam results

Students are all set to receive exam results

Mark KeaneAugust 22, 2025 9:16 am

THE State Examinations Commission (SEC) has announced the Leaving Certificate 2025 results will be officially released on Friday, August 22.

Thousands of students across Ireland are bracing to know how they did and how those marks will determine their future, while experts gave tips on how to ‘prepare’ them for the big day.

Read More


Funding put in place to support nature trails and new projects in the county

News

Up to €6,000 in funding has been announced for nature trails and new projects in Co Dublin.It’s part of €4 million in funding...

Repairs to Rathfarnham castle delayed for another two years

News

QUESTIONS have been raised over delays in repairs to the exterior of Rathfarnham Castle, which won’t take place for another two years....

Wake-up call for Government on parents’ back-to-school costs

News

THE BARNARDOS report on parents who have to dip into their savings to meet back-to-school costs should be “a wake-up call” for...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST