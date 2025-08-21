Search
Girl Guides share their belief in volunteer power in Orbit 2025
Orbit 2025 camp prep

August 21, 2025

SUMMER camp ‘Orbit’ set up by Tallaght-based Irish Girl Guides came back for 2025 with a schedule filled with activities, friendship and fun.

The Irish Girl Guides organisation counts approximately 10,000 youth and adult members nationwide, who can enhance their confidence and sense of belonging through different programmes.

