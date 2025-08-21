‘My highlight was seeing the happiness on children’s faces’

THE 21st Integration of All Children in Ireland (IACI) Social Inclusion Summer Camp was a “huge success” according to all participants and organisers.

Held between July 14 and July 25 in Jobstown Community Centre, the Camp was filled with fun and educational daily activities such as arts and crafts, sports, cookery, and a trip to a farm also.

A Talent Show marked the closing ceremony of this year’s Camp with three children being awarded for their achievements and other prizes acknowledging ‘Grandma of the Camp,’ ‘Volunteer of the Year,’ ‘Baby of the Camp,’ ‘Most Helpful,’ ‘Most Sociable’ and many more.

“My highlight this year was seeing the joy and happiness on the children’s faces, all the positive feedback we received from parents and seeing the kids who once participated in the camp now being volunteers,” commented Yemi Ojo, local founder of IACI and of the Summer Camp.

Having run the camp for 21 years feels “unreal” and makes her “overjoyed,” she said.

“Not in a million years I thought it would go on this long. Passion and the love for children kept us going year after year, with the support of my family and dedicated volunteers.”

Over 70 people attended the closing ceremony of the Camp acknowledging the important role it plays in bringing together the local community. In an atmosphere filled with happiness and excitement, South Dublin Mayor Pamela Kearns and Tallaght West Credit Union attended along with representatives from the SDCC Community and Integration Unit which supports IACI.

“Special thanks to all the participants and volunteers, our MC Pearl Ojiaku and Jobstown Community Centre for being a great host year after year,” said Ms Ojo.

“An awards ceremony gives a positive closure for the children going home with medals and certificates of their achievements after having showcased their talents in a safe, happy and loving environment.”

“Thanks for everything to Yemi and the team, you have a gift with children,” commented a parent.

“They walk away from the camp a little taller.” Ms Ojo said she looks forward to welcoming next year all those children who couldn’t make it to this year’s camp.