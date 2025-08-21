Search
This weeks front pages – August 21, 2025

Mark KeaneAugust 21, 2025 9:16 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

Local authorities can spend up to €492k per unit for social housing

News

Cost guidelines from the Department of Housing dictate that local authorities can spend a maximum of €492,800 per unit when building social...

Almost 500,000 consumers in arrears on electricity and gas bills

News

Households in arrears on their energy bills hit a record high, according to figures provided to Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan. The...

Public invited to info meetings on Liffey Valley bus corridor scheme

Latest

Members of the public are invited to two information evenings to find out more about the Liffey Valley to City Centre Core...
