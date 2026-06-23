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Students highlight the need for safer streets to and from school
Students highlighting the need for safer streets

Students highlight the need for safer streets to and from school

Echo StaffJune 23, 2026 9:26 am

STUDENTS at Gaelscoil Inse Chór held a street party, closing the road to traffic highlighting the need for safer streets, allowing students to get to and from school safely, reports Taylor O’Shea.

The event organized by An Coiste Glas,‘The Green Committee’, celebrated the school’s achievement in earning the Green-Schools Travel flag. This programme recognizes schools for environmental initiatives, such as sustainable travel.

At Gaelscoil Inse Chór, there are 30% of students cycling to school and more than 45% walking. Road safety and driver behavior are major issues that students have come across while walking or cycling to school.

Due to this strong active travel culture, the school aims to increase the use of safe road behavior keeping student pedestrians and cyclists safe.

This event focused on highlighting the need for safer streets for students walking and cycling to school.

Students and staff wore green to emphasize the importance of environmental sustainability, with many also walking or cycling to school that day.This street party consisted of many outdoor games and sports such as volleyball, badminton, chess, Jenga and Connect4.

Music played throughout the day as the community danced and decorated the pavement with chalk.

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