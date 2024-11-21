Search
‘Sure we were all young once, say hello’ video breaks barriers
A screen-shot from the video made by Connect 4

Alessia MicalizziNovember 21, 2024 10:55 am

A simple “hello” can break the barrier between older and younger members of the community according to a mini-movie by youth project Connect 4.

The two-minute informative video set to be released on Friday, November 22, starts with an elderly lady making a cup of tea for herself and realising she ran out of milk.

