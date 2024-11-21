Search
WorkIQ and TU Dublin join forces to create unique link
Echo StaffNovember 21, 2024 10:45 am

WORKIQ, the new home of start ups and growing enterprises in South Dublin and part of the new Innovation Quarter Tallaght, has partnered with Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) to provide students with direct access to the entrepreneurs and businesses operating in the WorkIQ Innovation Centre.

The partnership between WorkIQ and TU Dublin will provide students of the University with access to resources such as networking events, skill-building workshops, and internships in high-growth sectors which will empower and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

