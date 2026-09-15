Sustainable event focuses on waste reduction and repair reuse

ACE Enterprise Park is welcoming people from all over Clondalkin to community-led sustainability events focused on repair, reuse, waste reduction and circular living, which will take place at its community hub on Bawnogue Road.

A free repair café will take place on September 17, which will see expert volunteers from local social enterprise Tog Hackerspace fix broken kitchen gadgets and small electricals free of charge.

People are welcome to bring unwanted, broken appliances which will be repaired and donated to the community, ensuring no appliance is gone to waste.

From September 18, the Park will host a clothing drive and community swap shop, where locals can donate clothing, books or plants between Monday and Friday to earn tickets, which can then be exchanged for items on the swap rail come Friday.

Lunch will also be provided by FoodCloud Kitchen, who will be on-site with a food truck serving fresh lunch options for all.

Ace Enterprise’s Community & Marketing Manager, Kaitlin Brozek explained the motivation behind these events, saying: “We’re very big on sustainability here, as I know everyone across Ireland is at the minute, and so this event is to show just how easy sustainability can be.”

The workshops will not only share information with locals but also provide sewing kits and toolkits to allow people to do their own repairs at home.

“At the repair café, attendees will get hands-on demonstrations and be able to go back home and share that knowledge with their family, and they’ll also have the toolkit and the confidence in themselves to be able to carry out some of those sustainability improvements at home.

“Same with the clothing swap, everyone will walk away with a sewing kit and some instruction from the local seamstress Maya on the day to go home and be able to have the confidence and the knowledge to do these small changes in their own house for their own families.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme