Talks continue between union and the Council
TALKS are set to continue between South Dublin County Council and Fórsa trade union at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) following the suspension of planned industrial action.
Staff at SDCC, who are members of the Fórsa, paused planned industrial action which was due to begin on Monday, March 24.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
