JP Food: Perfect roast chicken and roast potatoes

This week, we’re diving into the art of making the perfect roast chicken and roast potatoes.

This classic combination is a favourite for many, and with good reason.

The succulent, juicy chicken paired with crispy, golden roast potatoes is a match made in culinary Sunday roast heaven.

I like to make a roast chicken at least once a month and I always use the chicken carcass to make homemade chicken stock, great for risottos and homemade soups.

Ingredients:

One large organic chicken

3 tablespoons of rapeseed oil

5 springs of fresh Thyme

250g homemade stuffing (optional)

4 carrots peeled and chopped

2 parsnips peeled and chopped

Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper

Perfect Roast potatoes: 1 kg potatoes (Maris piper or rooster are great choices)

4 tbsp olive oil or goose fat/ duck fat

2-3 sprigs of fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tablespoons of polenta (optional/ if you have it)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method Roast Chicken:

Preheat your oven to 200°c for 15 minutes and remove the chicken from the fridge and allow to come to room temperature. Never put cold meat into a hot oven. Pat dry the chicken with kitchen paper and place into a ovenproof baking dish. Peel and chop the carrots and parsnips and place around the chicken. Drizzle everything with the oil, smearing the chicken to ensure evenly coated and it roasts lovely and golden. Is stuffing your chicken, loosely stuff the cavity, don’t overpack it as it won’t allow the air to circulate and cook the chicken evenly. Garnish with lots of fresh thyme and season generously with salt and pepper and pop into the oven and roast for 1 hour 45 minutes. If stuffing, allow an extra 15 minutes. once cooked cover with tinfoil and allow to rest for 15 minutes to allow the juices to flow back through the meat. This will give you a super juicy chicken. Serve with your favourite roast accompaniments, including my perfect roast potatoes, lashings of gravy and enjoy.

Method Roast potatoes:

Preheat the oven: preheat your oven to 220°c (425°f). Prepare the potatoes: peel the potatoes and cut them into evenly sized chunks. Place them in a large pot of cold, salted water. Parboil the potatoes: bring the pot to a boil and let the potatoes cook for about 10 minutes, or until they are just starting to soften. Drain the potatoes well and let them sit in the colander for to dry out and cool completely. Rough up the edges: shake the colander gently to rough up the edges of the potatoes. This will help them get extra crispy in the oven. Heat the oil: while the potatoes are drying, pour the olive oil or goose/ duck fat into a large roasting tin and place it in the oven to heat up. The oil should be very hot before you add the potatoes. This will take about 10 minutes. Roast the potatoes: carefully add the potatoes to the hot oil in the roasting tin. Turn them to coat in the oil, then spread them out in a single layer. Add the chopped rosemary, and season generously with salt and pepper. Bake: roast the potatoes in the preheated oven for about 45-50 minutes, turning them halfway through, until they are golden brown and crispy. Serve: remove the potatoes, roasted veg from the oven and serve immediately, along with some greens like petit pois or broccoli.

I hope you enjoy making and savouring this delightful roast chicken and roast potatoes recipe.

It’s a timeless dish that brings warmth and comfort to any meal.

