‘Tall ask’ to get new library despite growing population in community

Local residents have been told that it is a “tall ask” to get a new library in Chapelizod, despite concerns of a growing population.

However, two new libraries in close proximity to the area have and are expected to be delivered in Inchicore and Drimnagh.

This will add to the service the area already receives nearby from Ballyfermot library, which is located over a kilometre away from Chapelizod.

Councillor Vincent Jackson noted that bringing a library to Chapelizod is not on the local authority’s radar at this moment in time.

Cllr Jackson said: “The three schools – St Michael’s, St Patrick’s and St Lawrence schools in Chapelizod – have visited Ballyfermot library and do so on an ongoing basis.

“So, the council are not favourably disposed at this stage of providing a library in the Chapelizod area.

“But as opportunities present themselves and requests come in, they will afford the opportunity for people to have books.”

The proposed new library site in Drimnagh is located on Crumlin Road, within the site of a previous secondary school complex called Ard Scoil Eanna.

The newly refurbished and extended Inchicore library at Richmond Barracks was opened in September.

Cllr Jackson noted that he hopes alternative solutions can be established to help service the calls coming from Chapelizod locals.

Dublin City Council provide locals with the opportunity to have a selection of library books, audiobooks or DVDs delivered to their doorstep.

A mobile library service would be welcomed on top of this, he noted and other potential solutions were discussed, including the use of the new scout hall in Chapelizod, which was opened in September.

“Maybe the library service would have the capacity to loan a certain amount of books to one of the schools down there…maybe there’s the capacity, as I say, with the new centre.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.