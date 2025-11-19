Clondalkin's The Laurels Wins 'Irish Pub of the Year' at the 2025 Irish Pub Awards

ADVERTORIAL

Clondalkin, Dublin — The Laurels, a beloved fixture on Main Street, Clondalkin, has achieved the highest accolade in Irish hospitality, being named National Pub of the Year at the 2025 Irish Pub Awards, held on November 12 at the Mansion House, Dublin.

In addition to the overall national title, The Laurels also secured the Best Local Pub award — a dual win that reflects its exceptional standing in both the local and national hospitality scene.

These awards come on the back of also being name Local Bar of the Year earlier this year at the Bar of the Year Awards.

The Laurels in Clondalkin, Dublin is celebrating being named National Pub of the Year at the Irish Pub Awards 2025 and National Local Pub of the Year.

A cornerstone of the Clondalkin community for generations, The Laurels is renowned for its warm hospitality, quality food, and vibrant atmosphere.

Under the ownership of Louis Fitzgerald and led by General Manager, Damien Long, the pub has become a cherished “home from home” for locals.

Its commitment to community shines through initiatives like the Laurels Cycle Crew, which has raised nearly €1.4 million for charity through events such as the Santa Cycle and Galway to Dublin Cycle.

Inside, guests enjoy freshly prepared meals made with locally sourced ingredients, a global-inspired cocktail menu, and weekly specials like Steak Nights and Family Friday Meal Deals.

The pub’s entertainment offering includes live music every weekend, big-screen sports, and seasonal celebrations that bring people together across generations.

The Laurels also opens its doors to local groups, hosting craft fairs, senior citizens’ afternoon teas, and outings with its long-running Golf Society.

The Laurels isn’t just a pub, it’s the beating heart of Clondalkin. Winning the national title is a testament to its enduring spirit and community impact.

Commenting on the awards, Louis Fitzgerald said:

“We are absolutely delighted that The Laurels has been recognised as both National Pub of the Year and National Local Pub of the Year.

‘This is the highest honour in our industry and a true credit to Damien and his fantastic team — their dedication, passion, and genuine care for their customers and community shine through in everything they do.

‘Across all our bars, restaurants, and hotels, we strive to deliver this same standard of excellence.

‘We couldn’t be prouder of The Laurels and look forward to celebrating this success with our loyal customers in the weeks and months ahead.

‘Our sincere thanks to the Irish Pub Awards, the LVA, and the VFI for this incredible recognition.”