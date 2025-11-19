Village lacks a sense of place say residents

The former Esso site in the heart of Tallaght Village

Tallaght Village lacks a sense of place and “a social core”, according to feedback at public consultations on improvements to the village.

The consultations sessions on the proposed Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme were held on Monday and Tuesday, October 13-14, for the public to contribute and share their views on making Tallaght Village “a true centre piece for the community”.

The scheme is focused on improving the Tallaght Village area from the old Blessington Road, through Main Street and up the Blessington Road to the entrance of TU Dublin (Tallaght) football grounds, extending onto parts of the Greenhills and Old Greenhills Roads and down the Old Bawn Road to the Village Green.

Approximately 70 attendees participated over the four sessions at The Priory Market, according to a summary report published online by South Dublin County Council.

These included local residents, community groups and representatives, as well as representatives from St Maelruan’s Church, the Priory, disability advocacy groups and accessibility stakeholders.

There was general agreement among attendees that “Tallaght Village currently lacks a social core and sense of place”, the report noted.

One contributor said the current Tallaght village “is a patchwork fix”, while another stated that the village is known for “solicitors and takeaways”.

Key issues that were highlighted included mobility challenges for wheelchair and pushchair users, concerns about anti-social behaviour and a lack of Garda presence, and derelict sites in the village.

The long-vacant Esso site, which as been on the Derelict Site Register since February 2024, was cited by multiple attendees as an issue, with many suggestions for it to be redeveloped as a community garden, heritage centre, or a skate park.

Rather than a fully pedestrianised Main Street, attendees suggested bus-only or one-way systems as an alternative, and there was support for the upcoming BusConnects route through Tallaght to be redirected through the TU Dublin campus, “freeing Main Street for pedestrian priority”.

The consultations confirmed deep local pride in Tallaght’s heritage and a collective desire for a safer, cleaner, greener, and more vibrant village,” the report concluded.

“Participants envision a pedestrian-friendly core connected to the greenway network, enriched by heritage interpretation, and underpinned by inclusive design that supports residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

The Tallaght Village Enhancement Scheme is being fast-tracked through public consultations by the council to ensure its completion ahead of the BusConnects Dublin – Tallaght/Clondalkin to City Centre plans.

The next steps will see the recommendations from the public consultations, as well as feedback from a survey of local businesses, developed into five concept options, which will be shared in another series of public consultations sometime this November.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme